Two friends killed in avalanche on glacier

Avalanche airbag not triggered

Both athletes were wearing avalanche transceivers, and one victim was also wearing an avalanche airbag, which, however, did not deploy. The avalanche had been triggered on a slope with a gradient of approximately 35 degrees in a gully or small valley at the front of the so-called Egesengrat. "This freeride descent was well known, but due to the lack of snow, it had probably never been used before this year," suspects Chwojan, head of operations.