Avalanche tragedy on the glacier: Two snowboarders dead

Situation on the mountain remains extremely dangerous

Snowfall over the weekend and during the night on Monday has led to an increase in avalanche risk in western Austria, particularly in Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Starting Monday, parts of Tyrol and Vorarlberg above the tree line will be under avalanche warning level four on a five-point scale. According to the avalanche warning service, the Allgäu and Lechtal Alps, the Verwall Group, and the Silvretta are among the areas affected.