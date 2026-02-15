It's over and done with!
Ski World Cup legend ends career in Olympic slalom
The spirit is still willing, but the knees are no longer up to it – Greece's Alexander John "AJ" Ginnis, the sensational 2023 slalom vice world champion, will end his career on Monday at the Olympic slalom in Bormio! However, he will not be competing in the race as usual, but will instead be given a very special send-off...
"Tomorrow, I will push off from the starting gate for the last time at the Olympic Games," Ginnis said in an Instagram post. After knee surgery, he missed almost the entire previous season, but this year he wanted to make a comeback with his sights set on the Olympic Games.
"That's a reality I have to accept!"
"However, complications following this surgery do not allow me to compete at the level that this sport requires. That's a reality I have to accept," said the 31-year-old US-Greek athlete.
"I am deeply grateful for that!"
Even though his body won't allow him to compete in one last full race, he said he has "been given the opportunity to leave the starting gate, slide down the slope, and end my career on my own terms. I am deeply grateful for that!"
Monday is not about the clock or the result, it's about gratitude, about respect for the sport that has shaped his life. "It's about ending my sporting journey where every athlete wants to be. One last start on the biggest stage in the world! Thank you, Greece, for making this moment possible for me!"
