"I was ready..."
Lindsey Vonn: Already her fourth surgery after a horrific fall!
Ski star Lindsey Vonn, who suffered a serious fall, has reported again from the hospital in Treviso! On Saturday, the American reported that her fourth surgery had gone well and that she is happy to be able to return to the US. Even after her fall at the Olympic Games, she is already thinking about skiing again ...
The 41-year-old 2010 Olympic champion, who is also the second most successful female skier of all time, suffered a complex tibia fracture. "Today's surgery went well! Fortunately, I will finally be able to return to the US," Vonn said on Instagram. Once she returns, she will provide further updates on her injury.
She once again defended her decision to race. "I was willing to take risks, give it my all, and make sacrifices for something I knew I could achieve. I'd rather take the risk of falling than not reach my potential and regret it later," Vonn explained.
"And honestly, physically, I was stronger at that moment than I often had been before. Definitely stronger than at the end of my career in 2019, when I won the bronze medal at the World Championships," she added. Mentally, she was "more prepared than ever before."
"The love for skiing remains. I'm still looking forward to the moment when I can stand at the top of a mountain once again. And I will," Vonn declared combatively...
