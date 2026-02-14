Fair draw
Goalless draw between TSV Hartberg and SCR Altach!
There was no winner and no goals in Saturday's Bundesliga match between Hartberg and Altach in the 19th round!
In Styria, the two teams parted ways with an unspectacular 0-0 draw, which did not help either of them in terms of the championship group. Hartberg fell back to sixth place but could still slip out of the top half of the table on Sunday. Altach was able to close the gap slightly, with the eighth-placed team now three points behind Hartberg.
Spectators were not treated to any highlights
The spectators at the Profertil Arena were not exactly treated to any highlights. A week after the 1-1 draw at Rapid, it was the home side who set the tone, but they hardly created any chances. Altach goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic was on hand twice to save the day.
First, he parried a shot from Jürgen Heil from a tight angle (19th minute), then shortly before half-time he reacted well to a header from Fabian Wilfinger (42nd minute). Altach were even less frequent visitors to the opposition's penalty area, with Lukas Jäger heading just over the bar from a corner (11th minute).
However, the club from Vorarlberg came out of the dressing room more active and could have soon made the first big impact. Ousmane Diawara found himself alone in front of Tom Hülsmann after a counterattack, but shot wide of the goal (53'). Overall, the two teams continued to play a decent but risk-averse and at times error-prone game. In the final stages, Altach almost rewarded themselves for a slight improvement and landed the lucky punch, but Srdjan Hrstic only hit the bar (90').
The result:
TSV Hartberg – SCR Altach 0:0
Hartberg, Profertil Arena, spectators, referee Gishamer
Yellow cards: Hoffmann and Diawara, Jäger, Oswald
Hartberg: Hülsmann – Vincze, Spendlhofer, Wilfinger – Diarra (83. Aziz), Heil, Markus, Kainz, Hennig (66. Kovacevic) – Hoffmann (74. Drew), Havel (66. Fridrikas)
Altach: Stojanovic – Jäger, Milojevic, Zech – Ingolitsch (68. Oswald), Bähre, Demaku, Rahmani – Massombo (80. Fetahu), Greil – Diawara (58. Hristic)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
