Goalless draw between TSV Hartberg and SCR Altach!

However, the club from Vorarlberg came out of the dressing room more active and could have soon made the first big impact. Ousmane Diawara found himself alone in front of Tom Hülsmann after a counterattack, but shot wide of the goal (53'). Overall, the two teams continued to play a decent but risk-averse and at times error-prone game. In the final stages, Altach almost rewarded themselves for a slight improvement and landed the lucky punch, but Srdjan Hrstic only hit the bar (90').