Change of nationality confirmed
Super talent now jumping for Austria!
This is sensational news! Lilyana Carlson, one of the world's most talented pole vaulters, is now eligible to compete for Austria in athletics. The 19-year-old has dual citizenship (US/Austria). Until now, she was registered to compete for the US at World Athletics. However, she has now decided to compete for Austria.
Her father is Austrian, so the change from the USA to Austria was not a problem. World Athletics confirmed the change of nationality from the USA to Austria on its website on Thursday.
Already higher than Kira Grünberg!
What's more, the world governing body confirmed Lilyana Carlson's eligibility to compete starting February 5, 2026. And on February 7, she jumped 4.47 m in College Station, Texas, already two centimeters higher than Kira Grünberg's record of 4.45 m in Prague in 2015.
However, Lily Carlson's 4.47 m cannot be recognized as an ÖLV record because she had not undergone doping control. At that point, she could not have known that she was eligible to compete for Austria.
However, the ÖLV will probably include this performance in the rankings, as the jump was in accordance with the rules. The ÖLV has already included Lilyana Anika Carlson in its database. She competes for ATSV Innsbruck.
Record this weekend?
Lily Carlson will be competing in the Don Kirby Invite in Albuquerque this coming weekend. There she will face a world-class field led by Ekaterina Stefanidi (Gr), the 2016 Olympic champion in Rio, and Amanda Moll (USA). Both have a personal best of 4.91 m. Maybe she will jump an ÖLV record there!
In recent months, ÖLV Secretary General Helmut Baudis and, most recently, Christian Taylor have been working hard to secure Carlson's change of nationality. The pole vaulter, who is now eligible to compete for the ÖLV, is studying in Texas and shares an apartment with Magdalena Rauter, who won silver in the pole vault at the U20 World Championships in Lima.
Moved to the USA at the age of seven
According to the ÖLV, the York Daily in Texas reported some time ago that Lily Carlson's father is Austrian and that she spent the first seven years of her life in Vienna before moving to the USA with her mother.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.