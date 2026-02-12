Gold for Brignone
LIVE: Miradoli overtakes Rädler, Hütter third
Cornelia Hütter bids farewell to her last Olympic Games with a medal! The Styrian raced to bronze in the super-G in Cortina. Italian Federica Brignone, who had celebrated her comeback just a few weeks ago, wrote a golden fairy tale, crowning herself Olympic champion for the first time on Thursday.
Silver went to France's Romane Miradoli. Ariane Rädler, meanwhile, was just one hundredth of a second away from her second medal at these Games. The two other ÖSV skiers, Mirjam Puchner and Nina Ortlieb, failed to finish.
The result:
"Apparently, I need a little pressure in my life. At my last Olympic Games, I knew that if I didn't give it my all today, I would lose. I fought hard. I made a few mistakes and certainly didn't ski cleanly everywhere, but it doesn't matter," Hütter beamed at the finish line. "It was very turbulent to finish fourth in the downhill. I knew that today it was all up to me. When I stood at the start house, I knew that I was seeing the rings in the start house for the last time."
Rädler's disappointment was evident in her interview with ORF. "It really hurts a little, but the gold definitely makes it easier. I'm so happy for Conny. I don't know what to do with my feelings. On the one hand, I have the gold, but on the other hand, I missed out on another medal," Rädler summed up with mixed feelings.
Brignone celebrated a comeback for the history books. "It's unbelievable. I never thought I would win today. I just tried to do my best and wasn't afraid to make mistakes. I did what I could in the few races since my comeback. It's just crazy that it worked out," said the 35-year-old.
Brignone was seriously injured at the Italian Championships in early April and only returned to the World Cup in January. After her gold medal run at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach, the Italian can now celebrate her next milestone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
