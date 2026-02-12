Hardly any powers
Ministry reveals secret about ICE officials in Vienna
Two officials from the controversial US immigration authority ICE are currently staying in Vienna – but fears of operations against migrants are unfounded. The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that the ICE employees are accredited as diplomatic attachés in this country and have no police powers.
As the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday, the two ICE officials are officially working "as deputy attachés in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
Officers neither masked nor armed
The US Embassy emphasized that ICE does not carry out enforcement immigration operations in other countries. They are not working in Austria in disguise or armed, but exclusively within the scope of their diplomatic duties.
Not allowed to intervene as police officers
According to the US Embassy, the officers belong to the ICE sub-division "Homeland Security Investigations" (HSI), which has been working closely with international partners for years.
The focus of their work is the fight against cross-border crime, including human and drug smuggling, child exploitation, economic crime, intellectual property theft, and the repatriation of stolen works of art and antiques.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry referred to the US Embassy when it came to the exact scope of ICE officers' activities, but at the same time emphasized that their mission is limited to consular and diplomatic tasks – police intervention is not permitted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
