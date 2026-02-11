Third surgery needed
Lindsey Vonn shows horrific picture from hospital
Thumbs up from Lindsey Vonn after her horrific crash in the Olympic downhill! The 41-year-old American posted a shocking photo from her hospital bed on Wednesday evening after her third surgery.
"I had my third surgery today and it was successful," Vonn wrote alongside a photo from her hospital bed. It shows the speed queen with a huge support frame and several screws in her leg. A so-called external fixator is necessary to stabilize the broken bones from the outside.
"I'm making progress"
She continues: "Success today has a very different meaning than it did a few days ago. I'm making progress, and even though it's slow, I know everything will be fine. I am grateful for all the incredible medical staff, friends, and family who have been by my side, and for the wonderful expressions of love and support from people around the world."
The 41-year-old, whose dream of Olympic gold in the downhill was shattered after just a few seconds, also thanked the medical team and her supporters. "I also congratulate my teammates and all the athletes on Team USA who inspire me and give me something to be happy about."
Vonn suffered a complicated tibia fracture, which is stable but will require several operations. The cruciate ligament tear had nothing to do with the fall; she had taken a line that was too tight, the American wrote on Instagram on Monday.
Despite the severe pain, she has no regrets. "Standing at the start was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Standing there knowing that I had a chance to win was a victory in itself. I knew it was a risk. It was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
