Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tragedy in Gamsstadt

Kitzbühel in shock: “She loved her son!”

Nachrichten
11.02.2026 11:20
Kitzbühel's mayor Klaus Winkler: "A great tragedy that weighs heavily on us."
Kitzbühel's mayor Klaus Winkler: "A great tragedy that weighs heavily on us."(Bild: stockadobe.com,Stadtamt Kitzbühel, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Porträt von Claus Meinert
Von Hubert Rauth und Claus Meinert

How could it have come to this? There is utter disbelief in the world-famous luxury ski resort of Kitzbühel and far beyond. A mother (48) allegedly killed her five-year-old son and then took her own life. The "Krone" spoke to Mayor Klaus Winkler, who gave some insight into the woman's life and his own feelings.

0 Kommentare

"It is a great tragedy that weighs heavily on us," said Mayor Winkler in an initial response to the "Krone." The discovery of the bodies of mother and son has left no one in the town of Gamsstadt unmoved and even hardened criminologists are horrified. The circumstances are still completely unclear, and the motive is a mystery—autopsies of the two dead were underway on Wednesday morning at the Innsbruck forensic medicine department.

"She was helpful and hard-working back then"
But who was the woman who is believed to have killed her son and then herself? "She used to work for the city administration a long time ago and was always a very helpful and hard-working employee. But then she decided to pursue a different career path," said Mayor Winkler.

Zitat Icon

We learned from people close to her that she loved her son very much.

Bürgermeister Klaus Winkler

Kitzbühel's mayor Klaus Winkler: "A great tragedy that weighs heavily on us."
Kitzbühel's mayor Klaus Winkler: "A great tragedy that weighs heavily on us."(Bild: stockadobe.com,Stadtamt Kitzbühel, Krone KREATIV)

The 48-year-old did not appear in public life, so she was probably not active in any clubs. "We learned from her friends and family that she loved her son very much," said the mayor.

"Memories of the quintuple murder"
The woman lived with her son in a residential area not far from the train station. Investigators from the Tyrol State Criminal Police Office are now trying to reconstruct exactly what happened in the apartment on the first floor of an apartment building. Evidence has been secured, and neighbors will be interviewed in the coming days.

"This event is unique in the city," Winkler struggles to find the words. "When you lose fellow citizens in such a tragic way, it naturally brings to mind the quintuple murder in October 2019." At that time, a young local man shot and killed his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, her parents (father, 59, and mother, 51), her brother (23), and a friend (24) of the 19-year-old in the family home.

Wenn Sie oder eine Ihnen nahestehende Person sich in einer psychischen Ausnahmesituation befinden oder von Suizidgedanken betroffen sind, wenden Sie sich bitte an die Telefonseelsorge unter der Telefonnummer 142. Weitere Krisentelefone und Notrufnummern finden Sie HIER.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf