Kitzbühel in shock: “She loved her son!”

"It is a great tragedy that weighs heavily on us," said Mayor Winkler in an initial response to the "Krone." The discovery of the bodies of mother and son has left no one in the town of Gamsstadt unmoved and even hardened criminologists are horrified. The circumstances are still completely unclear, and the motive is a mystery—autopsies of the two dead were underway on Wednesday morning at the Innsbruck forensic medicine department.