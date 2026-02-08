Sturm defeats Ried and stays at the top

"We have to focus on our performance!"

Ingolitsch, who was "annoyed" after the game in Altach, wants to have worked through the cup performance with his team. "We have addressed the issues clearly and worked through them. It's important to draw conclusions from this and, in particular, to act on them and deliver on the pitch." Ingolitsch emphasized that the league is the most important competition. "We have to focus on our performance, then the successes will come." Jon Gorenc Stankovic is back in training and set to return to the starting lineup. Ryan Fosso and Jeyland Mitchell, who were injured in Altach, could also start. Ingolitsch spoke about the upheaval in the team. Of the starting lineup that beat Ried 3-1 last August, only three players are currently available.