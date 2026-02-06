ÖFB player Xaver Schlager leaves RB Leipzig

"He always gave his all on the pitch"

Leipzig's sporting director Marcel Schäfer regrets Schager's imminent departure. "We worked really hard over a long period of time and in several rounds to keep Xaver with us. Nevertheless, we naturally accept and respect his decision to seek a new challenge, especially as the entire process was characterized by honest and open discussions. Xaver has played a decisive role in shaping the last three and a half years at RB Leipzig and has always given his all on the pitch," said the sporting director.