After the death of her partner: legally just a stranger

Flew to Pakistan especially

Since then, the mother of two has been struggling with bureaucracy. Because the two were not married, the 39-year-old has no legal recourse. "We've been to the registry office at least 30 times in the past eight years, but we've always been sent away. There were problems with Nadeem's birth certificate. Once they said it couldn't be more than six months old. Once they said stamps were missing, once the officials said the document was forged. Nadeem even went to the embassy in Vienna and flew to Pakistan especially – nothing helped," Nikola can only shake her head.