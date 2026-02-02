"Dirty attacks"
Kneissl plays the victim: “Mourning with my animals”
After Austrian former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl caused quite a stir with her hyena remark, she now says that she and her animals are suffering from daily defamation from the Alpine republic.
"If I miss anything from Europe, it's France, not Austria. In France, people were human, in Austria they were hyenas," Kneissl recently ranted on YouTube, as reported. The NEOS party wants to see consequences and is initiating proceedings to revoke her red-white-red citizenship.
Surprisingly, despite all her attacks against Austria, the now Russian resident sees herself as a victim. "My animals have saved me many times. This week has been very painful for me. And they feel it so deeply. So we mourn together and fight our way through the dirty attacks and daily defamation made in Austria," Kneissl wrote on her Telegram account on Sunday.
She expressed her happiness that there are still "a handful of decent people" whom she has never met in person, but who have written her letters full of kindness and truth. "After years of survival, we are eager to live. And we will do so, despite the mean and dangerous defamation," she continued.
"Love at first sight"
A new pony named "Frou Frou" has now joined the animal family:
She picked it up a week ago in Saint Petersburg, according to the 61-year-old. "It was love at first sight," Kneissl enthuses. There is also good news about her boxer Winston: he has been given his own mosaic artwork: "An impressive portrait of an impressive dog. A great surprise for my birthday."
"Political refugee" in Russia
Kneissl was Austria's foreign minister, nominated by the FPÖ, from 2017 until the Ibiza scandal in 2019. Critics see her as being entirely at the service of Russian propaganda. Not only did she invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding in Styria in 2018, but she also met him personally on several occasions. Even after the start of the war in Ukraine, Kneissl attracted attention with her pro-Russian statements.
The former minister repeatedly refers to herself as a "political refugee" and accuses the Alpine republic of conducting a witch hunt against her. She claims that constant death threats and a de facto ban on working forced her to turn her back on her homeland. She first moved to France, then to Lebanon, and finally to Russia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
