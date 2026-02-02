Kneissl plays the victim: “Mourning with my animals”

"Political refugee" in Russia

Kneissl was Austria's foreign minister, nominated by the FPÖ, from 2017 until the Ibiza scandal in 2019. Critics see her as being entirely at the service of Russian propaganda. Not only did she invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding in Styria in 2018, but she also met him personally on several occasions. Even after the start of the war in Ukraine, Kneissl attracted attention with her pro-Russian statements.