Government saves money primarily by reducing the number of climate tickets

Green criticism of new climate-damaging subsidy

Additional criticism has been sparked by the fact that, according to the Greens, the savings from the climate ticket are almost exactly equal to the costs incurred by other measures that are a burden on the budget. Specifically, they point to the extension of the NoVA exemption for commercial vehicles and pick-ups, which is expected to cost the state around 220 million euros. "This is particularly perfidious when you consider that we would not have had to make the climate ticket more expensive if the government had not introduced another climate-damaging subsidy. The NoVa exemption for fossil fuel commercial vehicles costs about the same as the price increase for the climate ticket saves. So the many commuters are paying for the ÖVP's clientele politics," says Schwarz.