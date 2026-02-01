Victim feels “powerless”: criminal charges to be filed

In early August 2025, a woman in her early 30s lost her uterus, both fallopian tubes, and one ovary without medical necessity. The procedure was performed at Kepler University Hospital in Linz and cannot be reversed. Now those responsible are once again facing massive criticism. While her lawyer fought for a round table discussion with the responsible doctors starting in November—and even received a written rejection from the legal department—the health holding company went public. Without the consent of those affected.