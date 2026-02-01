Hospital malpractice in Linz
Victim feels “powerless”: criminal charges to be filed
Operated on, ignored, publicly humiliated: after a fatal misdiagnosis came to light, the 30-year-old patient and her lawyer are making new serious allegations. The "Krone" knows the background.
In early August 2025, a woman in her early 30s lost her uterus, both fallopian tubes, and one ovary without medical necessity. The procedure was performed at Kepler University Hospital in Linz and cannot be reversed. Now those responsible are once again facing massive criticism. While her lawyer fought for a round table discussion with the responsible doctors starting in November—and even received a written rejection from the legal department—the health holding company went public. Without the consent of those affected.
Ice-cold communication
The trigger was apparently an official inquiry from "Krone" and "News." But instead of talking to the patient or her legal representative, the health holding company opted for a one-sided presentation. Distributed via a regional media outlet in Linz. With quotes from Medical Director Karl Heinz Stadlbauer. And with an appearance on "ZiB 2."
Not a word of apology. No expression of regret. Instead, references to procedures, standards, statistical probabilities. Numbers instead of people. Only after massive criticism of the clinic management's communication policy did the tone become more cautious.
"I don't understand any of this"
For the person affected, all this is almost unbearable. "I almost fainted," she says. "I no longer expect any positive news from the health holding company because they constantly disappoint me." And: "I don't understand any of this. Why are they talking to a newspaper behind my back, but not to me?"
I no longer expect any positive news from the health holding company because they constantly disappoint me.
Betroffene Patientin
She followed the public appearances of those responsible in the last week of January. "How can they talk about me so calmly?" she asks. "Without any emotion. I'm not a percentage."
Criminal charges announced
The action now also raises explosive legal questions. There is the possibility of a breach of medical confidentiality. Ironically, the press office of the health holding company itself explicitly pointed this out in response to inquiries from "Krone" and "News" on January 22. Nevertheless, they went public without consultation. Without first seeking to talk to the person concerned.
Attorney Rainer Hable announces criminal charges. "The treatment of my client has been scandalous in recent months," says Hable. "The breach of confidentiality has now reached a new level – and that should have consequences." At the same time, Hable makes it clear: "This action has permanently destroyed any trust in the people involved at the university hospital and the health holding company."
What remains is a young woman who not only underwent surgery, but also had to learn from the media how her life is being discussed. Not with her. But about her. The press spokeswoman for Kepler University Hospital left several inquiries about this idiosyncratic communication policy unanswered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
