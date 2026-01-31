Mother stabbed son to death
Eleven-year-old was already absent from school on Friday
Leoben is in shock and mourning after the horrific bloody deed. The 11-year-old's mother (39) called the emergency services because of her own injuries. The motive is unclear at this stage – the mother, who is under urgent suspicion, has not yet been questioned.
Shock and grief in Styria's second-largest city after the death of an eleven-year-old child! On Saturday, there was only one topic of conversation in Leoben, as Mayor Kurt Wallner told the "Krone" newspaper: "The shock in Leoben is very great. It is a particularly sad case, which is sure to leave the boy's schoolmates in despair. It is now important to find out how a single mother could have been driven to such a terrible act of desperation."
The shock in Leoben is immense. It is now important to find out how a single mother could have committed such a terrible act.
Kurt Wallner, Bürgermeister von Leoben
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
As reported, emergency services found the body of the boy, who had suffered severe cuts and stab wounds, and his injured mother in an apartment in the Mallinger housing estate on Friday afternoon. The 39-year-old Styrian woman had called the Red Cross herself because of her cuts, which, according to initial findings, she had inflicted on herself.
Suspected mother had to undergo surgery
During the night, the police secured several knives that are believed to be the suspected murder weapons. However, it has not yet been possible to question the mother, who is under urgent suspicion of murder, due to her condition – she underwent surgery at Leoben Hospital on Friday night. It is still unclear exactly when the family tragedy occurred, but it is certain that the 11-year-old was already absent from school on Friday.
"There are no indications that a third person was in the apartment at the time of the crime," said Sabri Yorgun of the Styrian police.
