3:2 after 0:2! LASK reaches the ÖFB Cup semi-finals

Kalajdzic as the black-and-white match winner

Kühbauer's team was down, but almost managed to equalize before the break. Kalajdzic first showed his class. The Wolverhampton loanee scored the equalizer with precision and finesse from distance. It was the first competitive goal for the Austrian international, who has a long history of injuries, for LASK. Adeniran was then up and away for a second time, but unsuccessfully attempted a chip into the far corner instead of passing to teammate Bello (40').