Derby against BW Linz
3:2 after 0:2! LASK reaches the ÖFB Cup semi-finals
LASK is in the semifinals of the ÖFB Cup! In the quarterfinal derby against Blau-Weiß in Linz on Friday evening, the favored Athletiker were trailing 0:2, but managed to turn the game around.
Moses Usor scored the decisive goal for Dietmar Kühbauer's team in the 83rd minute. Kühbauer secured his ninth victory in ten competitive games as LASK coach. His counterpart Michael Köllner kept up with the bottom team for half the game before the class of the opponents prevailed.
Blau-Weiß led 2-0 after a quick goal from Isak Dahlqvist (2nd minute) and a strike from Shon Weissman (18th minute), before the Bundesliga runners-up deservedly fought back through Sasa Kalajdzic (35th minute) and George Bello (57th minute). The impressive Kalajdzic also provided the assist for the decisive goal. The other quarterfinal matches will follow at the weekend, with the semifinal draw scheduled for Sunday evening.
Furious start from both teams
The start of the domestic soccer spring season took place in front of 17,489 spectators without any hesitation. After 72 seconds, the ball was already in the home team's goal. After a throw-in, Andres Andrade cleared the ball inadequately with his head, and the blue and white winter signing Dahlqvist scored his first goal for his new employer with a spectacular volley.
Blue and white new coach Köllner was also delighted with the first success of his era. The German had made six changes to the team that played in Linz last time out. Nico Mantl, who only signed on Wednesday, was in goal. Kalajdzic played as center forward for LASK. In a furious opening phase, the favorites had a chance to equalize in the seventh minute, but Samuel Adeniran failed to capitalize on a mistake by Pasic, with Mantl saving with his foot.
After a quarter of an hour, Blau-Weiß were increasingly busy with defensive tasks. However, LASK had problems with their opponents' mobile attacking trio. Dahlqvist was again involved in the 2-0 goal. The Swede found Thomas Goiginger, whose cross was finished off in style by Weissman, who had been left unmarked by the black-and-white central defense.
Kalajdzic as the black-and-white match winner
Kühbauer's team was down, but almost managed to equalize before the break. Kalajdzic first showed his class. The Wolverhampton loanee scored the equalizer with precision and finesse from distance. It was the first competitive goal for the Austrian international, who has a long history of injuries, for LASK. Adeniran was then up and away for a second time, but unsuccessfully attempted a chip into the far corner instead of passing to teammate Bello (40').
After the break, the game shifted almost entirely to the Blau-Weiß half. The equalizer was coming. Bello finally scored to make it 2-2 after the Blau-Weiß defenders failed to clear the ball from the danger zone. Adeniran then found his match in Mantl with a header. Meanwhile, Kalajdzic continued to impress as a ball distributor and playmaker in the center.
Köllner reacted and brought on another new signing, Cheick Conde, on loan from Venezia. His team only got close to the opponent's penalty area again through Goiginger with a quarter of an hour to go. Just as Blau-Weiß tentatively came forward, Kalajdzic sent Usor, who had come on eight minutes earlier, on his way. The Nigerian rounded Mantl and slotted home the winning goal.
The result:
LASK – FC Blau-Weiß Linz 3-2 (1-2)
Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, 17,489 spectators, referee Ebne
Goals: 0-1 (2') Dahlqvist, 0-2 (18') Weissman, 1-2 (35') Kalajdzic, 2-2 (57') Bello, 3-2 (83') Usor
Yellow cards: Cisse, Kalajdzic and Fofana
LASK: Jungwirth – Cisse, Tornich, Andrade – Jörgensen, Bogarde, Horvath (90. Mbuyamba), Bello – Danek (75. Kacavenda), Kalajdzic, Adeniran (75. Usor)
Blau-Weiß: Mantl – Pasic, Maranda, Moormann – Dahlqvist, Fofana (69. Conde), Cvetko (90. Briedl), Bumberger (69. Pirkl) – Goiginger (81. Ronivaldo), Weissman, S. Seidl
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
