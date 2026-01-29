At Aston Villa
From 2-0 to 2-3 – Salzburg out of the Europa League
Salzburg has been knocked out of the Europa League. The "Bulls," who had arrived with quiet hopes, lost 2-3 (1-0) to Aston Villa at the end of the league phase, leaving them out of reach of the playoffs. Karim Konate (33') and Moussa Yeo (49') put Thomas Letsch's team 2-0 ahead in Birmingham.
The Premier League's third-placed team, already through to the round of 16, responded with goals from Morgan Rogers (64'), Tyrone Mings (76') and Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba (87').
Salzburg could have used the motto "the most difficult opponent to finish with." The seven-time English champions want to be in the mix for the Premier League title this year. The goal is clearly the Champions League – if necessary, via winning the Europa League title. Coach Unai Emery emphasized before kick-off that they wanted to show "how important the competition is to us." Nevertheless, he changed his starting eleven, with Rogers, the most valuable player in the squad, initially sitting on the bench. Emery currently has to adapt in midfield anyway due to injuries.
Salzburg with Konate and luck in the 1st minute
Konate made his first start since tearing his cruciate ligament in November 2024 for Salzburg, who needed three points. The Ivorian, who replaced the ill Yorbe Vertessen, had only played just over half an hour this season. Otherwise, Letsch fielded the same starting eleven that had impressed against FC Basel.
Salzburg had their first scare after just 30 seconds at the venerable Villa Park. Alexander Schlager parried a long-range shot, Harvey Elliott was on hand, but Schlager made a reflex save with the sole of his foot. However, the visitors quickly shook this off and were able to launch dangerous attacks of their own. World champion Emiliano Martinez in Villa's goal had to make his first save in the 20th minute. Soumaila Diabete shot centrally at the Argentine, and Martinez also parried Konate's follow-up shot.
Gift for Salzburg's lead
Villa responded with a period of pressure, but Salzburg's young back four closed down the space in front of Schlager. Villa's royal fan Prince William finally saw Salzburg rewarded for their strong performance with a big helping hand from their opponents. Under pressure from Salzburg, the experienced Tyrone Mings was amateurishly dispossessed by Edmund Baidoo in his own penalty area, and Konate converted with some trepidation. Villa center forward Ollie Watkins then had to leave the field injured, with Rogers coming on. Apart from that chance in the 1st minute, Villa was virtually non-existent in the Salzburg penalty area until the break. The home crowd seemed dismayed at the half-time whistle.
It was all over for the goalscorer at half-time. Konate remained in the dressing room, injured, and Yeo took his place. Looking at the other results, Salzburg needed more goals to make it into the top 24. Letsch's substitute quickly made an impact. Yeo converted Karim Alajbegovic's cross with his heel, with Villa's defense looking on helplessly.
Villa turns the game around
However, Rogers' individual class brought Villa back into the game. The England international set up his own goal and calmly finished to pull one back. The crowd woke up, Emery's team stepped up a gear and suddenly looked transformed. Salzburg faltered – and conceded the equalizer with a quarter of an hour to go. Mings, who had moved up after a corner, got his head to the ball before Schlager and made up for his mistake. Villa were not satisfied and continued to press forward. Substitute Jimoh-Aloba scored his first goal for Villa to seal the comeback. Salzburg finished the league phase in 31st place with six defeats.
Aston Villa – Red Bull Salzburg 3-2 (0-1)
Birmingham, Villa Park, 30,000, referee Saggi (NOR).
Goals:
0:1 (33.) Konate
0-2 (49') Yeo
1:2 (64.) Rogers
2:2 (76.) Mings
3-2 (87') Jimoh-Aloba
Aston Villa: Martinez – Bogarde, Lindelöf, Mings, Digne – Onana (66. Konsa), Hemmings (46. Cash) – Sancho (78. Young), Elliott, Buendia (66. Jimoh-Aloba) – Watkins (35. Rogers)
Salzburg: Schlager – Trummer, Gadou, Schuster, Krätzig – Bidstrup, Diabate (89. Lukic) – Kitano (89. Kjaergaard), Alajbegovic (73. Bischoff) – Baidoo (73. Onisiwo), Konate (46. Yeo)
Yellow card: Trummer
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
