From 2-0 to 2-3 – Salzburg out of the Europa League

Salzburg could have used the motto "the most difficult opponent to finish with." The seven-time English champions want to be in the mix for the Premier League title this year. The goal is clearly the Champions League – if necessary, via winning the Europa League title. Coach Unai Emery emphasized before kick-off that they wanted to show "how important the competition is to us." Nevertheless, he changed his starting eleven, with Rogers, the most valuable player in the squad, initially sitting on the bench. Emery currently has to adapt in midfield anyway due to injuries.