A thorn in the side
Municipality seeks solution for Hirscher’s former ski factory
In the Pinzgau municipality of Stuhlfelden, the infrastructure remains intact despite pressure to cut costs: there are several restaurants, two grocery stores, and plenty of volunteer work. However, the fact that Marcel Hirscher's ski brand Van Deer has moved to the Lammertal valley is painful. A solution is being sought.
"We are a typical residential community," says Mayor Josef Voithofer (ÖVP). 1,560 residents live in the Salzburg community. The mayor emphasizes that cooperation with neighboring communities works well. There are several associations: for seniors, at the registry office, at the sewage treatment plant, and in tourism.
Weddings in the old castle
For anyone who wants to tie the knot in the village, Stuhlfelden has a unique location: wedding rooms are located in Lichtenau Castle in the center of the village. "The old stone walls – they have a certain charm," he says proudly.
The mayor can also be proud of the enormous voluntary commitment in the village: there is also a small ski arena in the village called "Platzhausleitn." It is run entirely by volunteers, including snowmaking.
"We don't know yet how things will continue."
No one in the village goes hungry either. There are still several restaurants. The Rauchkuchl with Thresl Bacher is particularly well known beyond the region. And the village's economy is based on leading businesses such as a large sawmill and a butcher's shop. The downside: a ski production hall has been empty since Marcel Hirscher and his Mark Van Deer left last year. Voithofer: "We don't know yet how things will continue."
Finances are tight, but the little ones are being looked after
In general, the village pays special attention to the little ones. The elementary school and kindergarten are to be renovated or rebuilt. Due to tight finances, it is still unclear what this will look like in concrete terms. In any case, the need is there: "Our kindergarten groups are currently spread across four locations. The plan is to merge them with the elementary school."
Sustainable energy production is also an issue in Stuhlfelden: public buildings such as the new fire station are equipped with photovoltaic systems. The mayor is chairman of the energy community, which already has almost 50 members.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.