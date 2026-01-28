Yogurt instead of cream: food list now finalized

According to the State Secretary, the measure is a "signal of confidence and a contribution to strengthening the economic upturn."

From 2027, this sweetener will cost us 400 million

The government is also satisfied because, after tough negotiations, a model for financing the sweetener has finally been found. This year alone, the tax cut will result in a shortfall in revenue of around 200 million euros for the state when the measure comes into force in July. From 2027 onwards, this will amount to around 400 million euros per year. According to government calculations, the measure itself will only result in an average relief for private households of just under 100 euros per year.