More political celebrities on the prowl than at the Opera Ball

This time, the patronage was taken over by the province of Salzburg – under the leadership of Provincial Hunting Master Maximilian Mayr-Melnhof – and brought one of its most famous sons to the Vienna Hofburg, a real crowd puller that even Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and Ministers Norbert Totschnig, Peter Hanke, Klaudia Tanner, and Claudia Bauer did not want to miss. Salzburg's famous son was, of course, none other than Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who would have celebrated his 270th birthday this year, one day after the Hunters' Ball.