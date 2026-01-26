103rd Hunters' Ball
More political celebrities on the prowl than at the Opera Ball
The 103rd Hunters' Ball of the Green Cross Association is currently taking place at the Vienna Hofburg and the Spanish Riding School. Under the motto "Sound of the Mountains – Dance of the Valleys," guests are celebrating an atmospheric homage to Salzburg and the Mozart Year 2026 – we show the most beautiful pictures of the evening.
The fact that more members of the government have announced their attendance at the 103rd Hunters' Ball than at the Opera Ball may be due to this year's host.
This time, the patronage was taken over by the province of Salzburg – under the leadership of Provincial Hunting Master Maximilian Mayr-Melnhof – and brought one of its most famous sons to the Vienna Hofburg, a real crowd puller that even Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and Ministers Norbert Totschnig, Peter Hanke, Klaudia Tanner, and Claudia Bauer did not want to miss. Salzburg's famous son was, of course, none other than Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who would have celebrated his 270th birthday this year, one day after the Hunters' Ball.
You can see the most prominent guests of the evening in our photo gallery:
In addition to the Hüttschlag traditional music band from the Großarl Valley and the hunting horn groups from all of Salzburg's districts – Pongau, Lungau, Tennengau, Flachgau, and Pinzgau – who played traditional signals before the official opening, musical highlights were guaranteed thanks to the "star guest."
One of these was undoubtedly the virtuoso performance by exceptional violinist Lidia Baich, before the young ladies' and gentlemen's committee – led by Thomas Schäfer-Elmayer – performed a very special choreography to Mozart's "Rondo alla Turca" on the dance floor.
Relaxed hostess and prominent guests
With such a program, it was no surprise that hostess and president of the Green Cross, Christa Kummer, was able to start the evening in a relaxed manner. Relaxed and "proud that our commitment is once again helping numerous people in need in the hunting and forestry sectors, while at the same time contributing to the protection and preservation of our natural environment."
No wonder, then, that the guest list for this year's Jägerball once again featured such illustrious names as opera stars Clemens Unterreiner and Herbert Lippert, "Krone" editor Christoph Dichand, presenter Christine Reiler, former ORF lady Claudia Reiterer, cathedral priest Toni Faber, scene restaurateur Mario Plachutta, Falstaff editor Wolfgang Rosam, entrepreneur Hanno Soravia, and former Bank Austria CEO Robert Zadrazil.
P.S.: Salzburg's governor Karoline Edtstadler had to decline due to scheduling conflicts (she will instead honor the Salzburg hunting community at the Pinzgauer Ball). Her deputy, Marlene Svazek, charmingly represented her in Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
