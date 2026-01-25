Vorteilswelt
Election in St. Pölten

High tension: Everyone is waiting for the result

Nachrichten
25.01.2026 07:00
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Attila Molnar)
Porträt von Thomas Werth
Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Von Thomas Werth und Franz Hollauf

St. Pölten elected a new municipal council today. And there is a sensation: according to Mayor Matthias Stadler, the SPÖ has lost its absolute majority for the first time since 1965. There is a neck-and-neck race between the ÖVP and FPÖ for second place. With the krone.at live ticker, you won't miss a thing. 

0 Kommentare

In an initial reaction, Mayor Matthias Stadler (SPÖ) appeared contrite: "The absolute majority is gone." The SPÖ remains in first place, of course. However, official figures are not yet available.

Stadler wants to stay on board
Stadler emphasized that he still wants to remain on board. The SPÖ has more votes than the FPÖ and ÖVP combined. "This is a clear mandate for the SPÖ under my leadership. We will enter into negotiations with all parties," said Stadler.

The most important facts in brief:

  • The SPÖ loses its absolute majority in St. Pölten for the first time since 1965. Mayor Matthias Stadler (SPÖ) was still "positive" when casting his vote because he is a "positive person."

  • There is a neck-and-neck race between the ÖVP and FPÖ for second place.

  • The Greens also appear to have made gains. And the KPÖ is likely to have made it into the municipal council.

  • According to insiders, voter turnout has fallen further (2021: 55.96 percent).

krone.at live ticker:

ÖVP frontrunner Florian Krumböck had already spoken of a "historic evening" before the trend was announced. There will "definitely be change for St. Pölten." Voters wanted "a breath of fresh air."

St. Pölten has been firmly in the hands of the Social Democrats since the post-war period. The ...
St. Pölten has been firmly in the hands of the Social Democrats since the post-war period. The SPÖ has ruled with an absolute majority since 1965.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Attila Molnar)

44,063 eligible voters
For the first time, only people with their main residence in St. Pölten were eligible to vote – 44,063 compared to 46,621 five years ago. 6,540 absentee ballots were issued, compared to 12,598 in 2021, still during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this record number, only 55.96 percent of eligible voters made their way to the polls. This was a low point for St. Pölten.

The weather on election Sunday in Traisen was decidedly unfriendly. With temperatures just above freezing, fog stubbornly lingered over the provincial capital.

