High tension: Everyone is waiting for the result

In an initial reaction, Mayor Matthias Stadler (SPÖ) appeared contrite: "The absolute majority is gone." The SPÖ remains in first place, of course. However, official figures are not yet available.

Stadler wants to stay on board

Stadler emphasized that he still wants to remain on board. The SPÖ has more votes than the FPÖ and ÖVP combined. "This is a clear mandate for the SPÖ under my leadership. We will enter into negotiations with all parties," said Stadler.

The most important facts in brief: