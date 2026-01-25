Slalom on the Ganslern slope
First victory since 2017! Feller rocks Kitzbühel
Red-white-red celebrations on the Ganslern slope: Manuel Feller fulfilled a childhood dream on Sunday by winning the slalom in Kitzbühel!
In the penultimate race before the Olympic Games, Austria's slalom skiers not only secured their first podium finish of the season, but also their first victory. Tyrolean Manuel Feller won the slalom on Sunday at the end of the Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel, ahead of Switzerland's Loic Meillard (+0.35) and Germany's Linus Straßer (+0.53). Feller had been fourth at the halfway stage. It is his first podium finish in his home race.
Here are the final results:
"It's all a bit much at the moment. It's difficult to put into words. I've often dreamed of this. I've been in a good position a few times. Maybe I didn't have the nerves, maybe my skiing wasn't quite on point. Today it worked," said Feller in an ORF TV interview.
He skied solidly, tried to make quick turns, "but didn't take any unnecessary risks." That has always been a good tactic on this slope. "It couldn't be any better. This is reconciliation with the mountain." And the success came "after one of the most difficult phases of my life," he said, referring to his private life without going into detail.
Prominent guests in the finish area
Fabio Gstrein improved from 22nd to 11th place with the fastest time, Joshua Sturm from 24th to 19th, in front of the usual crowd of celebrities, including ÖFB team player Konrad Laimer. Johannes Strolz was in between in 15th place.
Michael Matt, the best ÖSV skier in Wengen, missed qualification by four hundredths of a second, finishing 31st. Adrian Pertl and Simon Rueland were eliminated in the first run, as was World Cup leader Atle Lie McGrath (NOR), while Marco Schwarz (17th at half-time) and Dominik Raschner (29th) were eliminated in the second run. It was the last race that still counts towards Olympic qualification.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
