LIVE: Augsburg equalizes against Bayern

Bayern had problems against a deep-lying Augsburg side from the start, before a set piece broke the deadlock. Hiroki Ito headed in from a Michael Olise corner (23'). The home side continued to dominate after that, but were largely harmless. Augsburg, on the other hand, were unlucky shortly before the half-time whistle when Robin Fellhauer hit the crossbar. In the second half, Arthur Chaves (75') and Han-Noah Massengo (81') provided a huge surprise, which Augsburg pro Michael Gregoritsch witnessed from the bench. Bayern were without the injured Konrad Laimer.