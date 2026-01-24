German Bundesliga
LIVE: Augsburg equalizes against Bayern
Bayern suffered their first defeat of this Bundesliga season on Saturday. The defending champions lost 2-1 at home to Augsburg, ending their unbeaten run of 27 league games since March 8, 2025.
Meanwhile, Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim (3-1 in Frankfurt), Leipzig (3-0 in Heidenheim) and Leverkusen (1-0 against Bremen) all secured victories. Stefan Posch celebrated a successful debut for FSV Mainz 05 in their 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.
Bayern had problems against a deep-lying Augsburg side from the start, before a set piece broke the deadlock. Hiroki Ito headed in from a Michael Olise corner (23'). The home side continued to dominate after that, but were largely harmless. Augsburg, on the other hand, were unlucky shortly before the half-time whistle when Robin Fellhauer hit the crossbar. In the second half, Arthur Chaves (75') and Han-Noah Massengo (81') provided a huge surprise, which Augsburg pro Michael Gregoritsch witnessed from the bench. Bayern were without the injured Konrad Laimer.
Hoffenheim continues its winning streak
In Frankfurt, the struggling home side took the lead through Arnaud Kalimuendo (18'), but Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim side managed to turn the game around thanks to Max Moerstedt (52'), Ozan Kabak (60') and Aurele Amenda (65'/own goal). TSG's record from the last twelve rounds is nine wins, two draws, and one defeat.
Leipzig managed to redeem themselves for last week's 1-5 defeat at Bayern with a win at bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim. Ridle Baku (62'), Antonio Nusa (68') and David Raum (70') scored for the Saxons, with Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald playing the full game. Christoph Baumgartner was taken off in the 71st minute.
Mainz wins on Posch's debut
Their ÖFB teammate Posch celebrated a successful debut for Mainz. FSV turned a 0-1 deficit from Mohammed Amoura (3rd minute) into a 3-1 win with goals from Philip Tietz (68th minute), Stefan Bell (73rd minute) and Nadiem Amiri (83rd minute/penalty), moving up from last place to the relegation spot in the table. Posch played in the back three, while Phillipp Mwene made his comeback in the 65th minute after a month and a half out with an adductor injury. On the other side, Patrick Wimmer played until the 75th minute.
Bremen lost in Leverkusen after a goal from Lucas Vazquez (37'). Marco Friedl and Romano Schmid played the full game for the Hanseatic side, while Marco Grüll was substituted in the 60th minute.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.