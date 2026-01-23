Just under €46,000
Wienwert case: diversion for Karl Mahrer
A bombshell on the second day of the trial concerning the million-euro bankruptcy of the real estate company Wienwert: Vienna's former ÖVP leader Karl Mahrer "admits mistakes" and wants to take responsibility. He applies for diversion in the Landl court – which is granted in exchange for payment.
It's the second day of the Wienwert trial and already the participants are reduced in number: the main defendant, Stefan Gruze, is ill. SPÖ district chairman Ernst Nevrivy's lawyer is unable to attend, so neither of them are present. In addition, at the end of the first day of the trial, a chief lay judge recused herself for personal reasons. Things were getting exciting at the end of the opening statements.
Assumption of responsibility
Former Vienna ÖVP leader Karl Mahrer is requesting a diversion. This must go hand in hand with at least some assumption of responsibility for the events. The WKStA accuses Mahrer and his wife of receiving €84,000 from the Wienwert Group for his wife's PR agency. There was no economic consideration in return. Gruze allegedly wanted to exploit Mahrer's political influence. The prosecution qualifies this as a contribution to breach of trust.
The Mahrers' lawyer, Oliver Scherbaum, explains that his clients admit to having made a mistake, but that it is more a matter of "ethical guilt" than criminal guilt. In the afternoon, the jury decides on a diversion. Karl Mahrer must pay €45,805, his wife €16,500, and the agency €2,500. If they transfer the sums within two weeks, the proceedings will be discontinued. The WKStA has not yet issued a final statement on this.
1,800 investors lose €41 million
The main defendants will probably be on trial for some time to come. Gruze admits partial guilt, but a large number of witnesses and expert opinions will probably still be needed. He and two other former board members are essentially accused of misrepresenting Wienwert's dire financial situation and thus defrauding investors. More than 1,800 investors were defrauded of a total of around €41 million.
Also in the dock is the now insolvent real estate entrepreneur Klemens Hallmann. The WKStA accuses him of illegal deals with the Wienwert Group. For example, he allegedly purchased a property in Vienna's city center from the real estate company at a significantly below-market price, despite being aware of the economic situation. He then bought a property in Tulln (Lower Austria) from Wienwert at a much too high price. His defense attorney, Lukas Kollmann, argues that Hallmann, as a direct competitor, would not have had any insight into the Wienwert Group's business records.
Most of the seven other defendants also plead not guilty. Among them is Ernst Nevrivy, SPÖ district chairman of Vienna's Donaustadt district. In exchange for VIP soccer tickets and other benefits, he allegedly gave Stefan Gruze confidential information about a property in the 22nd district, causing the city to lose €850,000. The trial will continue on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
