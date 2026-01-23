Wienwert case: diversion for Karl Mahrer

Also in the dock is the now insolvent real estate entrepreneur Klemens Hallmann. The WKStA accuses him of illegal deals with the Wienwert Group. For example, he allegedly purchased a property in Vienna's city center from the real estate company at a significantly below-market price, despite being aware of the economic situation. He then bought a property in Tulln (Lower Austria) from Wienwert at a much too high price. His defense attorney, Lukas Kollmann, argues that Hallmann, as a direct competitor, would not have had any insight into the Wienwert Group's business records.