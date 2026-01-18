Train accident in Spain: death toll rises to 39

On the way from Málaga to Madrid

At around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, an Iryo high-speed train operated by the Italian company Trenitalia derailed near the town of Adamuz in the province of Córdoba at an estimated speed of 300 km/h and collided with the neighboring track, according to the railway company RENFE. By tragic coincidence, an oncoming RENFE high-speed train was passing by at that very moment and was thrown off the tracks by the other vehicle. The two trains then plunged down a four-meter precipice.