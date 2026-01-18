Aicher wins Super-G, disappointment for ÖSV women

Austrians left behind

Puchner posted very different split times. "There were two turns where you needed a bit of direction, the visibility was okay," said the Salzburg native, who achieved her best result of the season by far in the super-G and put herself in contention for the Olympics. "Yesterday was a hard day's work, today feels just as hard. It's really difficult," said Hütter, who only finished 18th in the downhill. "Train, train, train. I know I'm fast. I can't find my speed down here. I dig in, but I don't get any faster. I'll be glad to head back to Austria."