World Cup in Tarvisio
Aicher wins Super-G, disappointment for ÖSV women
The second race in Tarvisio also failed to bring the desired success for Austria's female skiers. While Germany's Emma Aicher raced to victory in Sunday's Super-G, the red-white-reds failed to secure a top placing. Joining Aicher on the podium were Lindsey Vonn (+0.27) from the US and Ester Ledecka (+0.94) from Czechia.
Austria's female ski racers are struggling to find their form in the speed disciplines. With Germany's Emma Aicher winning Sunday's Super-G in Tarvisio, Mirjam Puchner finished ninth (+1.25 sec.) as the best Austrian, while Cornelia Hütter came twelfth (+1.46). Second place went to Lindsey Vonn (+0.27) from the US, and third to Ester Ledecka (+0.94) from Czechia. There are no more races in this discipline scheduled before the Olympic Games.
The result:
For 22-year-old Aicher, it was her fourth World Cup victory, her second in Super-G. "I was satisfied with my skiing from top to bottom. Lately, I've always made a few mistakes, but today everything went really well," said Aicher in an interview with ORF TV.
The 41-year-old Vonn also finished in the top four in her eighth race of the season, with only one race where she did not make the podium. "I'm a little annoyed that it was so close to first place yesterday and today, but hopefully the tenths will be on my side in Cortina," said Vonn, who finished third in Saturday's downhill. In the discipline standings, Italy's Sofia Goggia (6th today) leads ahead of Vonn and New Zealand's Alice Robinson, who appeared uninjured after crashing at the finish on Sunday.
Austrians left behind
Puchner posted very different split times. "There were two turns where you needed a bit of direction, the visibility was okay," said the Salzburg native, who achieved her best result of the season by far in the super-G and put herself in contention for the Olympics. "Yesterday was a hard day's work, today feels just as hard. It's really difficult," said Hütter, who only finished 18th in the downhill. "Train, train, train. I know I'm fast. I can't find my speed down here. I dig in, but I don't get any faster. I'll be glad to head back to Austria."
Three weeks before the Olympic races, the Austrian women are lacking "lightness," as head coach Roland Assinger said after the downhill. The Olympic team is shaping up with Hütter, Puchner, Ariane Rädler, and Nina Ortlieb. In the super-G, after three races, it looks like at least Hütter, Puchner, and Rädler will make the top 10. Who will complete the quartet remains to be seen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.