Information to criminals
Young “moles” exposed at the regional court
The regional court in Wels (Upper Austria) had to contend with several "moles" at once! A legal intern revealed investigative measures to a friend from the drug scene. Two young administrative assistants were also caught – they provided Chechens with details from the files after a gang war. The "Krone" newspaper has the details.
The 125-year-old regional court in Wels may be built of brick and stone, but human "moles" are apparently having a field day there. On Thursday, a legal intern was given a six-month suspended sentence for abuse of authority, breach of confidentiality, and favoritism from March to April 2025, according to the regional court in response to an inquiry from the Krone. The verdict is not yet final.
Friend got a "tip-off"
The defendant is alleged to have informed a friend from the drug scene, who belongs to the notorious "Bandidos" gang, about investigative measures. The friend passed on this information to a woman who is said to belong to the "Bandidos." The addict was given a four-month suspended sentence for aiding and abetting. This verdict is also not yet final.
The legal intern, who had completed a law degree, can now probably shelve his career plans in the justice system for good.
In consultation with the Linz Public Prosecutor's Office, the case was transferred to Steyr. This is standard practice in such cases.
Kerstin Kutsam, Staatsanwaltschaft Wels
Not the only mole
But the young lawyer who was so eager to share information is not the only "mole" at the Wels Regional Court: in the summer, two prospective administrative assistants were caught. The two young women (aged 18 and 25) with immigrant backgrounds are suspected of having taken an excessive interest in other people's criminal files on their own initiative, i.e., without any so-called official requirements.
The apprentices looked into the digital file
Specifically, they are alleged to have searched through data and facts from the investigation files compiled by the police on a bloody gang war at Wels train station and to have disclosed the details.
On June 3, 2025, there was a bloody turf war between two Chechen gangs, in which a machete was also used. The main issue was who was allowed to sell cocaine where.
Proceedings transferred to Steyr
When the two female apprentices were exposed as "moles" or "singing birds," they were reportedly dismissed without notice. Criminal proceedings are underway, confirms Kerstin Kutsam, spokeswoman for the Wels public prosecutor's office: "In consultation with the Linz senior public prosecutor's office, the case was transferred to Steyr. This is standard practice in such cases."
I suspect that the insights were revealed by the access log of the digital file. There are regular spot checks from the top.
Staatsanwalt Andreas Pechatschek
"There are regular spot checks."
Steyr public prosecutor Andreas Pechatschek confirms the case: "The police investigation is still ongoing. I suspect that the access log of the digital file revealed the access. Random checks are carried out regularly by the highest authorities."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
