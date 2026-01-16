Bottom of the polls
Wöginger now only enjoys the trust of the chancellor
The popularity barometer has once again named the most popular and unpopular representatives of the people. There have been a few major drops in popularity. August Wöginger has been particularly punished by respondents due to recent scandals, even though the Chancellor is still standing by him. Other politicians also fared less well.
For more than 20 years, the current APA-OGM confidence index of federal politics has surveyed the confidence levels of incumbent politicians among the population several times a year. As expected, recent controversies have had a corresponding effect, with some politicians ending up in a much lower position than before.
This is the case with ÖVP club leader August Wöginger, who currently occupies last place in the "Pisa test of politics," even behind would-be chancellor Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), who managed to save himself this time by coming in second to last. In recent years, the FPÖ leader has consistently ranked at the bottom of the popularity rankings.
Marterbauer biggest climber in the ranking
Once again, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who has already held first place in recent years, can call himself the most popular, this time with 18 points. The third president of the National Council, Doris Bures (SPÖ), also scored enough points to secure second place. The biggest climber is Finance Minister and rock of Gibraltar Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ), who gained four points. Women's and Science Minister Eva Maria Holzleitner (SPÖ) did not quite make it onto the podium, but still achieved good popularity ratings.
Sepp, what are you doing?
Bureaucracy fighter Sepp Schellhorn (NEOS) is unlikely to win any popularity contests with his initiatives. The state secretary and Salzburg restaurateur came in third from last, losing 15 points compared to September 2025. Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) also has to settle for third-last place, ahead of Schellhorn. With a loss of seven points, his colleague and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger currently has a balance of -13. Green Party spokesperson Leonore Gewessler has a trust balance of only -23, but she gained one point.
Wöginger's hat is on fire
For August Wöginger, who is at the bottom of the table, the political future is also likely to be bleak. After all, following the revocation of his diversion by the Linz Higher Regional Court in February, he will once again have to stand trial for alleged abuse of office in 2017. However, Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), who came in fifth in the ranking, recently expressed his confidence in him in an interview on "ZiB 2." That is unlikely to be the case for the Austrian population.
