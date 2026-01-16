Wöginger now only enjoys the trust of the chancellor

Wöginger's hat is on fire

For August Wöginger, who is at the bottom of the table, the political future is also likely to be bleak. After all, following the revocation of his diversion by the Linz Higher Regional Court in February, he will once again have to stand trial for alleged abuse of office in 2017. However, Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), who came in fifth in the ranking, recently expressed his confidence in him in an interview on "ZiB 2." That is unlikely to be the case for the Austrian population.