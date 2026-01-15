Manhunt in India
Wife found dead in hotel, Austrian on the run
Since the beginning of the week, a major manhunt has been underway in the northern Indian metropolis of Amritsar for a suspected murderer of women. Under suspicion: an Austrian man with Indian roots who is alleged to have killed the mother of his son with a sharp weapon.
When relatives found the woman in a hotel, it was already too late. The new mother was lying in her room covered in blood, and it was too late to help her. And there was no trace of her husband!
The family had recently traveled from Vienna to the Indian province to celebrate the Bhog ceremony for the birth of their son. On Tuesday, they also wanted to attend the Lohri festival – but that was not to be...
We are aware of this case and are in contact with the victim's family.
Das Außenministerium bestätigt die Tragödie.
Relatives are in shock
"They were staying at a hotel in Amritsar, where my daughter was murdered," her father told local media, "we demand justice!" Family members report that the marriage was peaceful in the early years, but later there were frequent arguments due to the husband's mistrust.
In fact, jealousy is being considered as a possible motive for the crime. According to information obtained by the "Krone," the couple lived in Vienna and had been married for about eight years. The bereaved family—especially the seven-month-old son—are being cared for by staff at the Austrian embassy.
Police assume murder
The alleged perpetrator is currently still on the run. Deputy Police Commissioner Lakhwinder Singh Kaler reported: "Initial investigations revealed that the deceased and her husband often argued. Based on statements from relatives, we assume this is a case of murder. We are doing everything we can to apprehend the perpetrator as quickly as possible."
