Mother forced to wait for hours and fear for her child

Long wait for transport

An X-ray was taken quickly, and the hospital called the Johanniter, who since the turn of the year have been exclusively responsible for patient transport between hospitals in the state (excluding the thermal region), to transport her to the Zwettl clinic. This marked the beginning of an anxious wait for mother and daughter – because it was almost three hours later, at 8:10 p.m., before the young patient was able to "check in" at Zwettl. Fortunately, the fears of a brain hemorrhage were not confirmed.