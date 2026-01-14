Sweden immediately sends soldiers to Greenland

Trump continues to rage and threaten

Denmark is holding talks with its allies "about new and increased activities in 2026" regarding Greenland, Lund Poulsen added. Trump has already strongly criticized the Europeans' push to strengthen NATO's presence. He said that NATO membership of the North Atlantic territory, which belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark, is not sufficient protection for Greenland. Anything other than the US annexing Greenland is "unacceptable," Trump wrote on his mouthpiece Truth Social.