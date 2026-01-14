Following threats from the US
Sweden immediately sends soldiers to Greenland
Stockholm has announced that it will station soldiers in Greenland as an immediate measure. The military personnel will be deployed at Denmark's request. A first contingent will arrive on Wednesday to contain US takeover threats.
In view of the US threats against Greenland, Denmark is seeking military assistance from European NATO partner countries. Some officers from the Swedish army will arrive in Greenland on Wednesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in Stockholm. The soldiers are being sent at Denmark's request. Copenhagen had previously announced an expansion of its military presence on the Arctic island.
Critical moment
The move is apparently strategic. Members of parliament from Denmark and Greenland are currently in Washington to negotiate the future of the huge ice island.
"We will continue to strengthen our military presence in Greenland," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Wednesday. "But we will also push within NATO for more exercises and a stronger NATO presence in the Arctic." US President Donald Trump countered with an unchanged maximum position.
Trump continues to rage and threaten
Denmark is holding talks with its allies "about new and increased activities in 2026" regarding Greenland, Lund Poulsen added. Trump has already strongly criticized the Europeans' push to strengthen NATO's presence. He said that NATO membership of the North Atlantic territory, which belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark, is not sufficient protection for Greenland. Anything other than the US annexing Greenland is "unacceptable," Trump wrote on his mouthpiece Truth Social.
"The United States needs Greenland for national security purposes," Trump wrote. It is essential for the construction of the planned Golden Dome missile defense system. NATO should therefore pave the way for a US takeover of the island, Trump continued. In capital letters, he wrote: "IF WE DON'T DO IT, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN!"
NATO can only be an effective deterrent thanks to the US, Trump wrote, adding that this was his achievement through strengthening the US armed forces during his first term in office. NATO would be far more impressive and effective with Greenland in US hands, the Republican continued.
