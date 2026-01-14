VAT reduction: Retailers praise, FPÖ criticizes

Greens want to start counter-financing with the "super-rich"

"If bread, butter, and flour really do end up becoming cheaper, that's good. But one thing must be clear: this plan is expensive," comments Green Party club chair Sigrid Maurer. She would like to see a different form of counter-financing that targets the super-rich. "But if everyone ends up paying more because the government is taking money from people elsewhere, then that is completely the wrong approach."