Supermarket giant: Fresh meat only from Austria

As a red-white-red supermarket retailer, we fundamentally support the removal of customs barriers. However, when it comes to sensitive products such as food, the strictest standards apply to the domestic market. "Free trade is important, but it must never come at the expense of food safety and quality. Spar is clearly committed to Austrian agriculture and the highest standards – for example, in beef," Kaser assures us. He continues: "As a regional local supplier, we have a responsibility – both to consumers and to domestic producers. This responsibility is particularly evident in the case of fresh meat. Beef, pork, and veal come exclusively from Austria. There is no question about that."