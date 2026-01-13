No to South America
Supermarket giant: Fresh meat only from Austria
Austria guarantee on the shelves. In light of the Mercosur trade pact, the first red-white-red food retailer is now standing behind domestic farmers and promising: no meat from South America.
This week, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who had postponed her trip several times, will sign the pact with South America in Paraguay. According to the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the final act is now scheduled for the weekend.
Show of solidarity for local farmers
That is precisely why food giant Spar is now expressing its solidarity with domestic farmers. "Free trade, yes – but not at any price. There can be no compromises when it comes to food safety, quality, and origin. Fresh meat remains 100 percent Austrian – yesterday, today, and in the future," says CEO Markus Kaser, taking a very clear stance.
As a red-white-red supermarket retailer, we fundamentally support the removal of customs barriers. However, when it comes to sensitive products such as food, the strictest standards apply to the domestic market. "Free trade is important, but it must never come at the expense of food safety and quality. Spar is clearly committed to Austrian agriculture and the highest standards – for example, in beef," Kaser assures us. He continues: "As a regional local supplier, we have a responsibility – both to consumers and to domestic producers. This responsibility is particularly evident in the case of fresh meat. Beef, pork, and veal come exclusively from Austria. There is no question about that."
Kaser also emphasizes that his chain has never sold meat from South American cattle barons – and will not do so in the future. Especially when it comes to fresh meat, the focus is on short transport routes, transparent origin, and the highest standards along the entire value chain. "We have been working closely with local farmers for decades and consciously support them. Regional value creation, animal welfare, and ecological responsibility are central pillars of our corporate philosophy!"
A wave of barn closures is to be feared. The development is already dramatic.
With producer and production costs 50 percent higher than in Brazil, local farmers could find themselves in dire straits. "There is a fear of a wave of barn closures. The situation is already dramatic. In 1970, there were around 245,000 cattle farmers, but according to the latest figures, only around 51,000 remain," warn Paul Nemecek, chairman of the Lower Austrian Farmers' Union, and Alexander Bernhuber, ÖVP EU representative and cattle farmer himself.
