Styria: Arrest of a 30-year-old police officer

30-year-old is an officer with the Cobra special unit

In the evening, the state police department confirmed that an arrest had been made in connection with the disappearance of Johanna G. Particularly explosive: according to information obtained by "Krone," the suspect is a 30-year-old officer from the Cobra special unit, who is believed to have been the last person in contact with the 34-year-old on Friday evening and to have been at her home. Johanna G. is said to have met him last year on a dating platform, but not to have been in a relationship with him.