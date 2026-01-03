Vorteilswelt
World Darts Championship

Nachrichten
03.01.2026 22:41
Luke Littler
Luke Littler(Bild: AP/Dave Shopland)

Luke Littler has underlined his supremacy in darts with his second World Championship title. The 18-year-old Englishman won the World Championship final against Dutchman Gian van Veen 7:1 in London's Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

The newly crowned double world champion also scoops a record prize money of one million pounds (1.15 million euros), while European champion Van Veen can console himself with 400,000 pounds.

(Bild: AP/Dave Shopland)

Teenager Littler was slow to get going in the youngest World Championship final in history - his opponent is also only 23 years old. Van Veen secured the first set and missed a set dart in the next. Littler took advantage of this, equalized and then played himself into a frenzy.

Gian van Veen had no chance.
Gian van Veen had no chance.(Bild: AP/Dave Shopland)

The world number one was not fazed by a wasp attack when leading 3:1 in the set and was also able to count on the support of the crowd at the Ally Pally again in the final.

Littler confident in the end
The Dutchman, on the other hand, made more and more mistakes and the number ten in the tournament was unable to build on his strong performances from the previous rounds in his first World Championship final and became increasingly resigned. Van Veen won just three legs in the last six sets. In the end, Littler remained confident in the final with a 106-point average and 16 180s.

(Bild: AP/Dave Shopland)

The darts figurehead had marched confidently through to the final. "The Nuke", as the Englishman is known, had no problem with Vienna's Mensur Suljovic in the third round and was only really challenged by Rob Cross in the round of 16. He is now the first darts pro since Scotsman Gary Anderson ten years ago to defend his title and only the fourth ever to do so.

