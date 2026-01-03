Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mountain rescuers outraged

“Rescue me from the Zugspitze by helicopter – for free!”

Nachrichten
03.01.2026 09:00
The Libelle Tirol police helicopter recently picked up some overtaxed alpinists from the ...
The Libelle Tirol police helicopter recently picked up some overtaxed alpinists from the Zugspitze. A bill only flutters into the house in cases of gross negligence.(Bild: Bergrettung Ehrwald/Christof Birbaumer/Krone KREATIV)

The emergency services in Ehrwald in Tyrol (Reutte district) have never experienced such a demand. In an e-mail, a mountaineer seriously demands to be rescued free of charge if he gets into difficulties on a tour to the Zugspitze next spring.

0 Kommentare

In recent days, Tyrolean mountain rescuers and helicopters have been called out to rescue teenagers in distress in the mountains. At the beginning of December, a 19-year-old died under an avalanche on a tour to the Zugspitze - his companion survived.

The Libelle Tirol police helicopter recently rescued some overtaxed alpinists from the ...
The Libelle Tirol police helicopter recently rescued some overtaxed alpinists from the Zugspitze. A bill only flutters into the house in cases of gross negligence.(Bild: Bergrettung Ehrwald/Christof Birbaumer/Krone KREATIV)

A few days later, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old got into mountain trouble there. On New Year's Day, the Tyrolean police helicopter "Libelle" rescued four completely exhausted alpinists - three of them 18 and 20 years old - from the Stopselzieher route to the Zugspitze. And on the same day, the emergency helicopter "RK-2" rescued a 17-year-old Belgian who had crashed in the Lech Valley.

A bizarre e-mail
A - presumed - alpinist known to the editorial team by name also found out about the mission on the Zugspitze and other missions involving helicopters and contacted Ehrwald Mountain Rescue in a very special email.

(Bild: zVg)

Among other things, it says the following: "I'm planning to climb the Zugspitze via the Stopselzieher (sic!) in spring and expect to be picked up by helicopter if I can't get any further, free of charge."

Postscript: "I mean that seriously!"

When reading this email, even the usually eloquent head of the Ehrwald mountain rescue team, Regina Poberschnigg, fell silent at first. 

Ongoing rescue missions for teenagers
Whether there is time for a detailed answer is questionable. After all, Poberschnigg and her colleagues are currently working almost constantly to help young mountaineers, which they also attribute to posts on social media.

Zitat Icon

In the meantime, I keep getting the feeling that some people think that a helicopter would rescue them in an emergency anyway.

Riccardo Mizio, Einsatzleiter Bergrettung Ehrwald

Bild: Bergrettung Ehrwald

"Posts on social media attract many people to the mountains - especially when they read about great conditions," she says. "But there's hardly any mention of residual risk and cold," she says, annoyed. And Riccardo Mizio, head of operations at Ehrwald Mountain Rescue on New Year's Day, confirms: "Social media really does make a big difference in this context."

Young people also overestimate themselves
"At the age of 19, everyone thinks they are so good," says Poberschnigg, noting that the younger generation overestimate their own abilities. "But winter ascents are very special, once you stray from the route, it becomes critical in snow and ice," she warns. Even the best equipment is of no use to young people.

Wild birds in the mountains
"Some people are heading to the Zugspitze like birds. This is no longer normal," say the emergency services, shaking their heads in disbelief. Like lemmings, the three Germans and one Slovakian followed footprints off the route on New Year's Day. At around 1 p.m., they got stuck, exhausted.

Screenshot of the video call with one of the stranded climbers on the Zugspitze on New Year's ...
Screenshot of the video call with one of the stranded climbers on the Zugspitze on New Year's Day.(Bild: Bergrettung Ehrwald)

"We are insured!"
Head of Operations Riccardo Mizio phoned one of the climbers to coordinate the rescue. "We initially wanted to rescue the quartet, who had a rescue blanket against the cold, terrestrially," explains Mizio. He informed the alpinists that the emergency services would be with them in an hour. The answer: "We can't hold out that long." Postscript: "We are insured!"

"Libelle" Tyrol as a saving angel
The consequence: the mountain rescuers alerted the Tyrolean police helicopter "Libelle". It flew the four uninjured people down to the valley.

The experienced mountain rescuer then had the feeling - not for the first time - that many people are now out and about in the mountains, calculating that the helicopter would come anyway in an emergency.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf