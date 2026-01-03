Intoxication on the Rauschkogel: who pays for the operation now?



Will the insurance pay?

Now, due to the current situation, there is once again a heated debate: Who pays for this operation? "The Styrian Mountain Rescue Service charges the accident victim for every operation", says its spokesperson Enrico Radaelli. The decisive and, depending on the case, individual question is how the accident victim is insured and whether the costs of the operation are covered. Anyone who is a member of an alpine club or has private accident insurance should generally get everything back.