Date known: Wöginger has to stand trial again

For Leonore Gewessler, federal spokesperson and club leader of the Greens, the developments in the case "show once again that the ÖVP's jubilation at the acquittal was politically and factually misplaced". The independent judiciary should be able to work without being shouted down, "and I have the utmost confidence that this trial will be conducted with care". As far as the political consequences are concerned, Gewessler would have made a different decision to Wöginger, she said in a press release.