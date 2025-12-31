Shorter opening hours
Forgotten champagne? You can still shop here
If you still need a bottle of sparkling wine or ingredients for New Year's Eve dinner, you'll have to be a little quicker than usual today. Most supermarkets close in the afternoon. Anyone who has planned a trip to the pharmacy should also set off soon.
Different rules apply in Austria on New Year's Eve than usual and most stores have to close earlier. In general, the following applies: sales are permitted until 5 p.m. on December 31, while grocery stores are allowed to stay open one hour longer - until 6 p.m. There is an exception for sweet stores, florists and the New Year's Eve goods trade: they do not have to close until 8 pm.
Opening hours on the last day of the year vary considerably depending on the supermarket chain. Austrians can still shop all day at Billa and Billa Plus, namely until 5 pm. Some Penny stores are also open until 5 p.m., but this varies depending on the location and some close earlier. At Spar it also depends on the store: Some close as early as 1pm, after 5pm only a few locations are open. At Lidl, goods are pulled over the checkout conveyor belt until 4 pm, while Hofer is open until 3 pm.
The opening hours of drugstores vary from store to store. Some dm stores send their employees home at 1 p.m., while others stay open longer. At Bipa, the core opening hours on the last day of the year are until 2 pm.
Pharmacies open until midday
If you still want to fill your medicine cabinet, you can do so anywhere until midday: Pharmacies are open until at least 12 noon. After that, Austrians can still go to pharmacies that are on call on New Year's Eve and are open around the clock.
