Forgotten champagne? You can still shop here

Opening hours on the last day of the year vary considerably depending on the supermarket chain. Austrians can still shop all day at Billa and Billa Plus, namely until 5 pm. Some Penny stores are also open until 5 p.m., but this varies depending on the location and some close earlier. At Spar it also depends on the store: Some close as early as 1pm, after 5pm only a few locations are open. At Lidl, goods are pulled over the checkout conveyor belt until 4 pm, while Hofer is open until 3 pm.