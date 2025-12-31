Salzburg luxury hotel
2000 euros for a “dream vacation” including dirt & co.
A Viennese professor couldn't believe his eyes in Bad Gastein - a well-known hotel in the luxury ski resort presented a disastrous picture. After a lot of fuss, the "Krone" came to the rescue!
It was supposed to be a relaxing winter vacation - but what a top Viennese scientist found in Bad Gastein in Salzburg shortly after Christmas was beyond the bounds of what is reasonable in the local hotel industry.
Bunk beds in a dirty "double room"
Room 305 in the time-honored hotel "eighteen86": tiny and dirty - but at the "special price" of just under 2,000 euros for six nights. So small that you can "hardly move". The double room you booked? In reality, a shed with bunk beds - and with boxes built into the side, which, according to the indignant guest, make sleeping practically impossible.
There is at least a TV set, but it is completely unusable. The cable doesn't even reach the socket. "I've never experienced anything like it", emphasizes the desperate Viennese in an interview with the "Krone".
The biggest shock, however, was the unhygienic conditions at the posh address: "There was dirt everywhere. Layers of dust and cobwebs on the wardrobe and television," was the academic's sad conclusion.
Hotel management initially unimpressed
When Professor B. immediately requested a different room, the operator's response was initially extremely cold: everything was "exactly" as advertised on a well-known online booking platform. Bunk beds included. There would therefore be no replacement!
After an inquiry from the "Krone", however, things started to move, "the case will be examined closely". A new and much more comfortable room was offered without further ado, and the hotel even generously covered the cost of the vacation.
"Unfortunately, there was a technical fault with the TV during the stay. Likewise, the cleanliness of the room in this case did not meet our high quality standards - we would like to apologize for both defects and the inconvenience caused. As customer satisfaction and top service are of great importance to Keyone, we immediately offered the guest an alternative room," said the management. All's well that ends well?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.