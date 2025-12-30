100 people evacuated
Gondolas crashed into mountain and valley station
A serious accident has occurred in the Italian Alps: At enormous speed, one cabin crashed into the barrier of the mountain station and another into the valley station.
There is an exceptional atmosphere in a ski resort near the municipality of Macugnaga: three of the 15 passengers in the gondola that crashed into the mountain station at full speed were injured, as was the gondola operator in the valley, according to the Italian fire department.
For several hours, around 100 people, including some children, had to remain at an altitude of around 2,800 meters until they could finally be evacuated by helicopter. However, there was no danger to life.
Here you can see the rescue operation:
Here the victims are brought down to the valley:
Technical problem
The cable car was built in 1962 and underwent a comprehensive modernization at the beginning of 2023, which included replacing the cabins and motors. The managing director of the company that operates the cable car spoke of a technical problem.
"According to initial information, the system did not brake properly when entering the station and crashed into the station railing," Filippo Besozzi told the Italian news agency ANSA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
