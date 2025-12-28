French film diva Brigitte Bardot is dead

Bardot created a new image of women

In a France where dancing barefoot was already a minor scandal, she broke the boundaries of what had previously been possible for women on screen: for the first time in cinema, a woman expressed her physical desires on an equal footing with a man. The movie was a slap in the face for an entire nation. Scenes were censored and the good bourgeoisie insulted her as a whore. But for many French women, BB, as she was called until her death, became a role model. She herself simply found the movie funny. She improvised the mambo completely, she told the newspaper "La Croix" years later.