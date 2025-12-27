Break during firefighting operation
Are igniters to blame for forest fire over Innsbruck?
A sensational fire high above Innsbruck kept numerous emergency services on their toes on Saturday afternoon. Eight hectares of steep woodland on the Nordkette mountain range were affected. The extinguishing work had to be interrupted due to the darkness. The cause of the fire is still unclear, but witnesses made suspicious observations.
Shortly before nightfall, the forest fire was "under control and contained", but "fire out" could not yet be given for the time being. The extinguishing work will continue on Sunday morning and the situation will be monitored until then. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Police ask for information
But why did the fire break out? "The cause is unclear for the time being," the police say. However, witnesses observed several people handling pyrotechnic objects in the area of the "Tobl" ski run. "Whether there is a connection with the outbreak of fire cannot be confirmed at present," emphasized the executive. Any further witnesses are asked to contact the airport police station (059133/7581) or another police station.
Four helicopters deployed to extinguish the fire
Around 150 firefighters were deployed - in addition to the Innsbruck professional fire department, there were also volunteer fire departments from the provincial capital and surrounding communities. Three police helicopters from Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Salzburg and the "C1" emergency helicopter also battled the flames. Extinguishing basins were set up at Gramartboden and Planötzenhof. The fire engines positioned themselves along the forest paths so that they could then extinguish the fire using hose lines. A thick cloud of smoke was visible from afar throughout the afternoon.
No trespassing on Sunday
The public is now urgently requested to avoid the site of the fire and the operation site and not to obstruct the emergency services. According to those responsible, a ban on entering and staying in the areas north of the Planötzenhof, north of the Gramartboden, north of the Rastlboden and for the direct area of the Gramartboden will be issued on Sunday.
