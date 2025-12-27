Are igniters to blame for forest fire over Innsbruck?

Four helicopters deployed to extinguish the fire

Around 150 firefighters were deployed - in addition to the Innsbruck professional fire department, there were also volunteer fire departments from the provincial capital and surrounding communities. Three police helicopters from Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Salzburg and the "C1" emergency helicopter also battled the flames. Extinguishing basins were set up at Gramartboden and Planötzenhof. The fire engines positioned themselves along the forest paths so that they could then extinguish the fire using hose lines. A thick cloud of smoke was visible from afar throughout the afternoon.