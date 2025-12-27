Five helicopters soon
Smoke over Innsbruck: forest fire on the Nordkette mountain range
A forest fire broke out on Innsbruck's Nordkette mountain range early Saturday afternoon, the resulting cloud of smoke visible from afar. The operation involving numerous fire departments, several helicopters and the mountain rescue service is still underway two and a half hours later and the fire is not yet under control.
The area affected is east of the Höttinger Alm, which lies at an altitude of around 1500 meters. However, the mountain pasture itself was not affected, according to the control center, but a wooded mountain slope. The first report of the forest fire reached the Tyrol control center at 12.51 pm on Saturday. At around 3.30 pm, the police told the "Krone" newspaper: "The fire is still spreading, it is not yet under control."
150 firefighters on site
The Innsbruck professional fire department and several volunteer fire departments from the city area and Innsbruck-Land are on duty, the police told the "Krone" that around 150 people were involved. The mountain rescue service was also deployed to provide support.
Three helicopters on site, two more requested
The two police helicopters from Tyrol and Vorarlberg and a rescue helicopter are extinguishing the fire from the air. "The police helicopter from Salzburg and another rescue helicopter were also requested," the police said. The district fire brigade association's situation team is also on duty.
It is not yet clear what caused the fire. It was also initially unclear whether people were affected or even injured in any way.
Over 100 reports to the control center
The cloud of smoke grew steadily and was visible from afar, which is why numerous concerned citizens called the control center in the first hour after the fire broke out. "We received over 100 reports and we are still receiving more," said the Tyrol control center at around 2 pm.
