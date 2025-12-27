Smoke over Innsbruck: forest fire on the Nordkette mountain range

The area affected is east of the Höttinger Alm, which lies at an altitude of around 1500 meters. However, the mountain pasture itself was not affected, according to the control center, but a wooded mountain slope. The first report of the forest fire reached the Tyrol control center at 12.51 pm on Saturday. At around 3.30 pm, the police told the "Krone" newspaper: "The fire is still spreading, it is not yet under control."