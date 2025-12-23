Christmas letter
Stocker promises reforms and an upturn
Confidence is at the heart of Chancellor Christian Stocker's Christmas letter to the "Krone" and its readers. "The year 2025 was not an easy year. Many people are feeling the strain, many are experiencing uncertainty in everyday life, at work and in a changing world," writes the Chancellor.
"The geopolitical conditions are difficult and have a noticeable impact on our country. However, it is precisely in times like these that we must not allow ourselves to become discouraged," appeals the head of government. Austrians are characterized by their ability to accept challenges and emerge stronger from crises.
"Will emerge stronger from the crisis"
"I am convinced that we will succeed this time too. With consistent work, a spirit of innovation, determination and the conviction that togetherness is stronger than division. And that Austria is much stronger than we sometimes give ourselves credit for."
We are stronger than we often give ourselves credit for.
Kanzler Stocker zeigt Zuversicht
As Federal Chancellor, his top priority is to work on Austria's recovery. "To achieve this, it is necessary to reduce inflation to two percent in the coming year, to achieve at least one percent economic growth and to show zero tolerance towards those who endanger our society and our free way of life," Stocker repeats his "2-1-0 formula". At the same time, sustainable reforms are being worked on.
Christmas is a time to pause for thought. A time to realize what really matters: Family, friendship and cohesion in our society. "I wish you and your loved ones a merry and blessed Christmas, reflective holidays and lots of energy and confidence for the new year 2026," Stocker concluded his letter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.