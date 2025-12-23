Wild "swing parade"
Really bad! The gondola ride hit the stomach
It was not for the faint-hearted: on Sunday, the 8-seater gondolas of the Rosenalmbahn in the Zillertal Arena ski area in Zell am Ziller, Tyrol, started swinging wildly, as a video leaked to the "Krone" proves. We confronted the operator - and he has since commented.
Bright blue skies and white slopes: on Sunday, everything was set for unadulterated skiing fun in the Zillertal Arena. However, the passengers on the Rosenalmbahn lift (section 2, above the middle station) suddenly no longer felt like laughing.
Incident looked terrifying
Suddenly, the cable car's suspension cable began to sway wildly with the gondolas traveling uphill. Some of the passengers must have felt extremely sick to their stomachs. It is not clear from the video how close the gondolas actually came to the ground. The incident certainly looked dangerous.
Videos go viral on social media
The "swing parade" also attracted the attention of numerous skiers who had just been out on the slopes. Many stopped, as the video shows, and couldn't stop being amazed. Footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
This is how the train operator explains the "rodeo ride"
On Tuesday, the managing director of Zell Bergbahnen, Annemarie Kröll, commented on the incident to the "Krone" newspaper. "There was no danger to guests at any time - neither in the gondolas nor on the slopes," emphasizes Kröll.
The rocking that can be seen on the video is due to new drive units and changed parameters.
Annemarie Kröll, Geschäftsführerin
The Rosenalmbahn was last extensively renovated and put into operation on December 12, 2025 after approval by the authorities. It has only been in full operation for a few days.
Kröll explains the incident as follows: "The rocking that can be seen on the video is due to new drive units and changed parameters. This mainly affects the long span between supports 2 and 3. It is important to emphasize that the safety of the guests in the ride equipment (gondolas, note) was not endangered at any time."
Fine adjustment by the manufacturing company
In the meantime, the ride speed has been adjusted for the current operation in order to reduce the vibrations. This measure will remain in place until the technology has been optimized accordingly. "The drive units are currently being fine-tuned by the manufacturer Doppelmayr in order to set up the system optimally for operation," says Kröll.
Party gondolas remain a rumor
Fortunately, no one was injured. The fact that there are now also party gondolas in the Zillertal, as cynics are saying, is just a rumor ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.