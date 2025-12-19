Growth forecast gives rise to slight hope

Budget gap is only slowly narrowing

Despite the government's austerity measures, the budget deficit is likely to remain well above the Maastricht limit of 3 percent this year. A budget balance of minus 4.5 percent of GDP is forecast for 2025. Although it is likely to improve to minus 4.2 percent of GDP in 2026 and 2027, further consolidation efforts will be necessary, the central bank writes in its forecast.