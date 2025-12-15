Vienna welcomes the equestrian highlight again in 2026

An event for the whole family

The second edition in Schönbrunn is also a multifaceted experience for young and old. A special children's and family program - from the "Magic World" with Prof. Bombasti to exciting course activities - ensures that even the youngest guests get their money's worth. Family-friendly areas, open access and a varied supporting program combine tradition and modernity and underline Vienna's role as one of the most prestigious and spectacular tour stops in the series. An event that radiates far beyond the sport.