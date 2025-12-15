Longines Tour comeback
Vienna welcomes the equestrian highlight again in 2026
After a brilliant start in 2025, the Longines Global Champions Tour of Vienna will return to the Austrian capital in fall 2026 and promises a top-class equestrian experience. Tickets with a pre-Christmas BonusCard discount are now available in the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at - the perfect Christmas present!
The second edition of the Longines Global Champions Tour returns to the magnificent backdrop of Schönbrunn Palace - with a top international line-up, intense emotions and an event design that impressively showcases the combination of world-class show jumping and imperial ambience.
New worlds of experience and special proximity to the sport
In addition to top-class competitions, the event presents itself with an expanded village concept and new hospitality formats. These are intended to further strengthen the character of the event and enable visitors to enjoy exclusive moments and direct encounters with equestrian stars.
An event for the whole family
The second edition in Schönbrunn is also a multifaceted experience for young and old. A special children's and family program - from the "Magic World" with Prof. Bombasti to exciting course activities - ensures that even the youngest guests get their money's worth. Family-friendly areas, open access and a varied supporting program combine tradition and modernity and underline Vienna's role as one of the most prestigious and spectacular tour stops in the series. An event that radiates far beyond the sport.
Advent offer for BonusCard holders
Just in time for the pre-Christmas period, an exclusive Advent promotion awaits all Krone BonusCard holders. Get your tickets at a 10%discount and a glass of Prosecco when you buy GC Lounge & Panorama tickets.
Longines Global Champions Tour Vienna 2026
Schönbrunn Palace - Court of Honor, Vienna
24.09. to 27.09. 2026
Give away tickets & secure benefits
Arena tickets - 10%
- Access to the event site and free choice of seats (standing room)
- Perfect view of the horse show - close to the action!
- Children under 11 years free of charge!
Panorama Tickets- 10% incl. a glass of Prosecco
- Covered grandstand with panoramic view of the arena with free choice of seats
- Children under 4 years free of charge (without own seat)
GC Lounge Tickets - 10% incl. a glass of Prosecco
- Access to the GC Lounge with the best view of the tournament and free choice of seats in the covered lounge grandstand
- First-class lounge atmosphere to enjoy & network, event magazine & start lists for all competitions
- Welcome drink to welcome you
- All-day catering with tea, coffee, pastries & sandwiches
